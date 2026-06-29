'Mirzapur: The Movie' hits theaters September 4, 2026, Fazal returns Entertainment Jun 29, 2026

Mirzapur fans, get ready, the gritty crime saga is coming to the big screen!

Mirzapur: The Movie lands in theaters on September 4, 2026.

Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Bhaiya and calls the film a "big experiment," since it's the first time an Indian web series is being turned into a full-length movie.