'Mirzapur: The Movie' hits theaters September 4, 2026, Fazal returns
Entertainment
Mirzapur fans, get ready, the gritty crime saga is coming to the big screen!
Mirzapur: The Movie lands in theaters on September 4, 2026.
Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Bhaiya and calls the film a "big experiment," since it's the first time an Indian web series is being turned into a full-length movie.
'Mirzapur: The Movie' cast, crew announced
The original cast, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Sheeba Chaddha, and Shweta Tripathi, are all returning. New faces like Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar are joining the crew.
Gurmmeet Singh directs, with Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar producing for Excel Entertainment. Puneet Krishna adapts the script.