'Mirzapur: The Movie' in theaters with Tripathi returning, Kishan joining
Mirzapur: The Movie just dropped in theaters, taking fans back into the gritty world between Episode 6 and Episode 7 of Season 1 of the hit web series.
Pankaj Tripathi is back as Kaleen Bhaiya, Divyenndu returns as Munna Tripathi, and Shweta Tripathi Sharma reprises Golu Gupta.
Ravi Kishan joins with a major role, adding fresh energy to the cast.
Opening day forecast ₹25cr
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film kept its raw vibe after hardly any modifications by the Central Board of Film Certification.
It's expected to rake in ₹25 crore on day one, and could potentially push toward the ₹30 crore mark if audiences love it.
With a Janmashtami holiday boost and being one of the first Indian streaming franchises to hit big screens, excitement is high.
Tripathi shared that you don't need to be a Mirzapur veteran; this movie is made for everyone to enjoy together.