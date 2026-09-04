'Mirzapur: The Movie' in theaters with Tripathi returning, Kishan joining

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film kept its raw vibe after hardly any modifications by the Central Board of Film Certification.

It's expected to rake in ₹25 crore on day one, and could potentially push toward the ₹30 crore mark if audiences love it.

With a Janmashtami holiday boost and being one of the first Indian streaming franchises to hit big screens, excitement is high.

Tripathi shared that you don't need to be a Mirzapur veteran; this movie is made for everyone to enjoy together.