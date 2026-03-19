'Mirzapur: The Movie' release date announced
Get ready: Mirzapur: The Movie, based on the hit Prime Video series, is hitting theaters on September 4, 2026.
The film dives deeper into the gritty world of Mirzapur's power struggles and criminal politics in Uttar Pradesh.
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by series creator Puneet Krishna, it brings back fan favorites like Pankaj Tripathi (Kaleen Bhaiya), Ali Fazal (Guddu), Divyenndu (Munna), Rasika Dugal (Beena), and more.
OTT release details inside
After its big-screen release, Mirzapur: The Movie will stream on Prime Video.
So whether you're catching it at the theater or waiting to binge at home, you won't miss out.
Know more about the project
Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment and presented by Amazon MGM Studios, filming wrapped up in February 2026.
Now it's all about post-production before the premiere.