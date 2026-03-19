'Mirzapur: The Movie' release date announced Entertainment Mar 19, 2026

Get ready: Mirzapur: The Movie, based on the hit Prime Video series, is hitting theaters on September 4, 2026.

The film dives deeper into the gritty world of Mirzapur's power struggles and criminal politics in Uttar Pradesh.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by series creator Puneet Krishna, it brings back fan favorites like Pankaj Tripathi (Kaleen Bhaiya), Ali Fazal (Guddu), Divyenndu (Munna), Rasika Dugal (Beena), and more.