'Mirzapur: The Movie' crosses ₹50cr in just 2 days
What's the story
The much-anticipated spinoff of the hit series Mirzapur, titled Mirzapur: The Movie, has made a remarkable debut at the box office. The film, which features a mix of familiar and new characters from the original series, minted ₹25.75cr on its opening day and an estimated ₹32cr on Saturday. Its total India net collection now stands at ₹57.75cr.
Box office success
'Mirzapur' spinoff saw 20% growth on Saturday
On Saturday, the film continued its winning streak with a net collection of ₹32cr from 11,256 shows in India.
This marks growth of about 20.4% over its opening-day earnings (₹25.75 cr).
The Hindi version contributed the most to this total collection, earning ₹31.75cr with an occupancy rate of 51% across 11,090 shows on day two.
Record-breaking performance
Film surpasses lifetime collection of 'Batwara 1947'
The film has now surpassed the lifetime collection of Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 (₹54.18cr).
On its second day, Mirzapur: The Movie recorded an overall occupancy of 46.79%, with morning shows at 25.54% occupancy, afternoon shows at 55.38%, and evening shows at 59.46%.
Its total worldwide gross collection is now ₹79.55cr, including an overseas gross of ₹10.25cr.
Star-studded film
Everything to know about 'Mirzapur' spinoff
Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna.
It stars Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi, and Harshita Gaur as Dimpy Pandit.
The film also features Shweta Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Sushant Singh, and Mohit Malik.