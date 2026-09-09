'Mirzapur: The Movie' maintains pace; nears ₹180cr in 5 days

The film's Day 5 collection of ₹15.85 crore marks a minor 0.9% drop from the previous day's net collection of ₹16 crore.

However, this dip hasn't significantly affected the overall performance of Mirzapur: The Movie at the box office.

The film has been consistently drawing audiences since its release on September 4, 2026, and has already reached ₹150 crore in domestic gross collections!