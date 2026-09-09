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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Mirzapur: The Movie' maintains pace; nears ₹180cr in 5 days
'Mirzapur: The Movie' maintains pace; nears ₹180cr in 5 days
'Mirzapur: The Movie' box office collection

'Mirzapur: The Movie' maintains pace; nears ₹180cr in 5 days

By Shreya Mukherjee
Sep 09, 2026
10:31 am
What's the story

The much-anticipated film, Mirzapur: The Movie, has shown a steady performance at the box office. On its fifth day of release, it raked in a net collection of ₹15.85 crore across 10,686 shows in India. This takes the total India gross collections to an impressive ₹149.97 crore and total India net collections to ₹125.6 crore so far!

Collection details

Day 5 collection marks a minor dip

The film's Day 5 collection of ₹15.85 crore marks a minor 0.9% drop from the previous day's net collection of ₹16 crore.

However, this dip hasn't significantly affected the overall performance of Mirzapur: The Movie at the box office.

The film has been consistently drawing audiences since its release on September 4, 2026, and has already reached ₹150 crore in domestic gross collections!

International success

International success and worldwide gross collection

In addition to its domestic success, Mirzapur: The Movie has also made a mark in international markets.

On Day 5, the film collected ₹3.5 crore overseas, bringing its total overseas gross to ₹27 crore so far.

This boosts the worldwide gross collection of the film to an impressive ₹176.97 crore!

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Regional dominance

High occupancy rates across various regions in India

Mirzapur: The Movie has also maintained high occupancy rates across various regions in India.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 45.96% on Day 5, with the highest being during the night at 69.85%.

The National Capital Region (NCR) had the highest occupancy rate of 70.3%, followed by Mumbai at 43.8% and Ahmedabad at 42%.

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Film details

Everything to know about 'Mirzapur: The Movie'

Mirzapur: The Movie is a star-studded affair with actors like Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Tailang, Ali Fazal, Jitendra Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, among others.

It is a spin-off of the hit Amazon Prime web series that debuted in 2018.

The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and has a runtime of 3 hours and 17 minutes. It was released in Hindi and Telugu.

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