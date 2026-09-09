'Mirzapur: The Movie' maintains pace; nears ₹180cr in 5 days
What's the story
The much-anticipated film, Mirzapur: The Movie, has shown a steady performance at the box office. On its fifth day of release, it raked in a net collection of ₹15.85 crore across 10,686 shows in India. This takes the total India gross collections to an impressive ₹149.97 crore and total India net collections to ₹125.6 crore so far!
Collection details
Day 5 collection marks a minor dip
The film's Day 5 collection of ₹15.85 crore marks a minor 0.9% drop from the previous day's net collection of ₹16 crore.
However, this dip hasn't significantly affected the overall performance of Mirzapur: The Movie at the box office.
The film has been consistently drawing audiences since its release on September 4, 2026, and has already reached ₹150 crore in domestic gross collections!
International success
International success and worldwide gross collection
In addition to its domestic success, Mirzapur: The Movie has also made a mark in international markets.
On Day 5, the film collected ₹3.5 crore overseas, bringing its total overseas gross to ₹27 crore so far.
This boosts the worldwide gross collection of the film to an impressive ₹176.97 crore!
Regional dominance
High occupancy rates across various regions in India
Mirzapur: The Movie has also maintained high occupancy rates across various regions in India.
The film recorded an overall occupancy of 45.96% on Day 5, with the highest being during the night at 69.85%.
The National Capital Region (NCR) had the highest occupancy rate of 70.3%, followed by Mumbai at 43.8% and Ahmedabad at 42%.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Mirzapur: The Movie'
Mirzapur: The Movie is a star-studded affair with actors like Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Tailang, Ali Fazal, Jitendra Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, among others.
It is a spin-off of the hit Amazon Prime web series that debuted in 2018.
The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and has a runtime of 3 hours and 17 minutes. It was released in Hindi and Telugu.