'Mirzapur: The Movie' continues rampage; global collection nears ₹200cr
What's the story
Mirzapur: The Movie, the film adaptation of the popular web series Mirzapur, has reportedly earned a net of ₹12.8 crore on its sixth day, across 10,705 shows. This brings the total gross collections in India to an impressive ₹164.78 crore and net collections to ₹138.15 crore so far, according to Sacnilk. The movie's overseas earnings also contributed significantly with an additional ₹2 crore on Day 6 (Wednesday) alone!
Global success
'Mirzapur's overseas gross collection stands at ₹29 crore
The film's overseas earnings have been substantial, adding to its overall success. With the additional ₹2 crore from Day 6, the total overseas gross collection now stands at a whopping ₹29 crore. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to an impressive ₹193.78 crore!
The film has been a box office hit since its release on September 4 and continues to draw audiences in theaters across India and internationally.
Regional breakdown
Region-wise occupancy report for Day 6
The film's overall occupancy rate on Day 6 was a solid 30.37%, with the highest being during the night shows at 47.15%.
The Hindi version of Mirzapur saw an impressive occupancy of 30% across all shows.
Region-wise, the National Capital Region (NCR) had the highest occupancy at 38.8%, followed by Mumbai (25.5%) and Ahmedabad (28.3%).
Film information
Everything to know about 'Mirzapur'
The film, directed by Gurmmeet Singh, features an ensemble cast including Ali Fazal, Jitendra Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ravi Kishan, and Abhishek Banerjee, among others.
It is a Hindi-Telugu bilingual action crime drama thriller with a runtime of 3 hours and 17 minutes.
The plot revolves around the battle for Mirzapur's throne as old enemies resurface and new threats emerge in this violent underworld.