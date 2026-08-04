'Mirzapur: The Movie' song 'Do Numbari' marks Nyoliwala's Bollywood debut
Entertainment
Mirzapur: The Movie just dropped its first song, "Do Numbari," marking Haryanvi artist Dhanda Nyoliwala's Bollywood debut and kicking off Excel Music's new label.
The track brings the gritty Mirzapur energy fans love, setting the tone for the film.
'Mirzapur: The Movie' out Sept 4
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the movie continues the hit series and brings back fan favorites like Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), and Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu).
With Jitendra Kumar and Rasika Dugal joining the cast, Mirzapur: The Movie hits theaters worldwide on September 4 in Hindi and Telugu.