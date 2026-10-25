When will 'Mirzapur: The Movie' hit OTT?
What's the story
The recently released film, Mirzapur: The Movie, will reportedly make its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video on October 30. The movie revisits the events of the first season of the popular crime thriller franchise and features Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi. It was released in theaters on September 4.
Film synopsis
What is the plot of 'Mirzapur: The Movie'?
Mirzapur: The Movie revisits the events of its first season and is not a sequel to the show.
The story revolves around a power struggle centered on Kaleen Bhaiya and his criminal empire.
The narrative begins with Babban Yadav, a drug lord from Jaisalmer, stealing a major narcotics consignment, which threatens the existing balance of power in Mirzapur.
Character dynamics
Who are the cast members?
As the conflict escalates, Kaleen Bhaiya is pressured to expand his illegal drug business.
The film has been praised for its twists, engaging writing, music, and performances.
The project also features Ravi Kishan, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Abhishek Banerjee, Harshita Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Sonal Chauhan, among others.