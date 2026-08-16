'Mirzapur' movie: 'Vaaroon Forever' posters out; song releasing soon
What's the story
Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios have released two new posters for the upcoming song Vaaroon Forever from Mirzapur: The Movie. The track is a reimagining of Vaaroon, a fan-favorite song from the action-thriller franchise. Originally released in 2020, the soulful track became an important part of the Mirzapur universe and continues to be loved by fans.
Song details
New version of 'Vaaroon' to feature Romy, Shreya Ghoshal
The new version of Vaaroon will feature original singer Romy and Shreya Ghoshal.
The song has been composed by Anand Bhaskar and penned by Ginny Diwan, who also worked on the original track.
It will be released on August 18, while the teaser will premiere on Monday.
Film release
Everything to know about 'Mirzapur: The Movie'
Mirzapur: The Movie, directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, will be released in theaters on September 4.
The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner.
It also stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ravi Kishan, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and Harshita Gaur, among several others.