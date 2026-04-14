'Mirzapur: The Movie' to open theatrically on September 4 2026 Entertainment Apr 14, 2026

Mirzapur: The Movie lands in theaters on September 4, 2026, bringing the gritty world of the hit series to the big screen for the first time.

Instead of picking up from the Season 4 continuation rumor, it tells a fresh story set in Mirzapur's universe, marking a bold move from streaming to theaters in Indian cinema.