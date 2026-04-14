'Mirzapur: The Movie' to open theatrically on September 4 2026
Entertainment
Mirzapur: The Movie lands in theaters on September 4, 2026, bringing the gritty world of the hit series to the big screen for the first time.
Instead of picking up from the Season 4 continuation rumor, it tells a fresh story set in Mirzapur's universe, marking a bold move from streaming to theaters in Indian cinema.
Singh directs Tripathi Fazal Kumar
The film keeps that signature dark vibe fans love but adds new twists and faces.
Directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, it stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Jitendra Kumar (taking over from Vikrant Massey).
There's also a standout dance number featuring Sonal Chauhan on a reimagined Mehbooba Mehbooba, promising something extra for both longtime fans and newcomers.