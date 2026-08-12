'Mirzapur: The Movie' trailer drops August 11, releases September 4
Mirzapur fans, get ready: the gritty crime series is heading to the big screen with Mirzapur: The Movie, releasing on September 4, 2026.
Directed by Gurmeet Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment with Amazon MGM Studios, the film's new trailer (dropped August 11) teases both familiar faces and fresh characters diving back into Mirzapur's intense underworld.
Kumar replaces Massey in 'Mirzapur'
Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Shweta Tripathi Sharma are back as Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit, and Golu Gupta.
You'll also spot Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, and Sheeba Chaddha returning.
Jitendra Kumar steps in as Bablu Pandit (replacing Vikrant Massey), while Ravi Kishan, Mohit Malik, and Sonal Chauhan join the chaos.
Expect more of those gripping power struggles and plot twists that made the original series such a hit.