'Mirzapur The Movie' trailer pits Munna against Guddu, Tripathi's return
The trailer for Mirzapur The Movie is here, bringing back the gritty world of Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) and all the chaos that comes with it.
This time, Kaleen Bhaiya reminds everyone that in Mirzapur, power isn't about politics: it's about strength.
Munna (Divyenndu) steps up as the prince and is ready to take on Guddu (Ali Fazal), promising plenty of action and dark humor.
'Mirzapur The Movie' casts Kumar, Kishan
Jitendra Kumar joins as Guddu's younger brother (taking over from Vikrant Massey), while Ravi Kishan enters as a rival gangster aiming for the throne.
Fan favorites Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, and Shriya Pilgaonkar return too.
Written by Puneet Krishna and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film lands in theaters September 4 in Hindi and Telugu, so get ready for more high-stakes drama Mirzapur-style!