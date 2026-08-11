'Mirzapur The Movie' trailer pits Munna against Guddu, Tripathi's return

The trailer for Mirzapur The Movie is here, bringing back the gritty world of Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) and all the chaos that comes with it.

This time, Kaleen Bhaiya reminds everyone that in Mirzapur, power isn't about politics: it's about strength.

Munna (Divyenndu) steps up as the prince and is ready to take on Guddu (Ali Fazal), promising plenty of action and dark humor.