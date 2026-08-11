'Mirzapur: The Movie' trailer reunites Fazal and Tripathi, adds Kishan
The trailer for Mirzapur: The Movie just landed, giving fans a first look at the film version of the much-loved web series.
Familiar faces like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, and Shweta Tripathi are all back.
Produced by Excel Entertainment, the movie also introduces Ravi Kishan as Yadav Ji.
Munna praised in 'Mirzapur,' Kishan divides
The trailer highlights the return of Kaleen Bhaiya (Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (Fazal), Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu), Beena Tripathi (Dugal), and Golu (Tripathi). Fans were especially excited to see Munna Bhaiya again: some even called him "the prince of Mirzapur."
Meanwhile, Ravi Kishan's debut as Yadav Ji sparked mixed reactions online, with his unique laugh getting both praise and playful jokes.
The film sets up fresh excitement ahead of season four.