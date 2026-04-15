'Mirzapur: The Movie' won't be a continuation of Season 4
What's the story
The much-awaited film adaptation of the popular web series Mirzapur, titled Mirzapur: The Movie, is set to hit theaters on September 4. Contrary to speculation, the film will not be a continuation of Season 4 but rather a standalone chapter in the franchise, Times Now confirmed. This unique move marks a first-of-its-kind experiment in the country.
Film details
'The film is expected to expand the world...'
A source said, "In a first-of-its-kind move in India, the makers are taking one of the country's biggest OTT series to the big screen." They added, "The film is expected to expand the world of Mirzapur on a larger, more cinematic scale while retaining its raw, gritty core." The movie is expected to be "bigger, darker, and more cinematic" than the web series. Meanwhile, Sonal Chauhan is set to perform a dance number, inspired by Sholay's Mehbooba Mehbooba track.
Film production
Everything to know about 'Mirzapur' movie
Directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur: The Movie will bring back the raw action that fans loved in the web series. The film is a joint production of Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment. It features Pankaj Tripathi, Jitendra Kumar, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Ravi Kishan, Rasika Dugal, Abhishek Banerjee, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Harshita Gaur, among others. Notably, Kumar has replaced Vikrant Massey in the film's cast.