'Mirzapur: The Movie' won't be a continuation of Season 4

Film details

'The film is expected to expand the world...'

A source said, "In a first-of-its-kind move in India, the makers are taking one of the country's biggest OTT series to the big screen." They added, "The film is expected to expand the world of Mirzapur on a larger, more cinematic scale while retaining its raw, gritty core." The movie is expected to be "bigger, darker, and more cinematic" than the web series. Meanwhile, Sonal Chauhan is set to perform a dance number, inspired by Sholay's Mehbooba Mehbooba track.