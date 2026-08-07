Why has Miss North Carolina USA been stripped of title?
What's the story
Brittany Boltinhouse, the recently crowned Miss North Carolina USA 2026, has been stripped of her title after a series of alleged racist social media posts resurfaced. The decision was made by A-Blaize Productions, the organization behind the pageant. In a statement, they said this "difficult decision" came after a "thorough review of recently surfaced information."
Details
'What was brought to us was not a single moment...'
Thom Brodeur, president and CEO of Miss USA, didn't reveal the exact content of Boltinhouse's posts but emphasized that the brand "does not tolerate racism, homophobia, transphobia, nor language that strips any person of their dignity."
He added in his statement, "What was brought to us was not a single moment. It reflected conduct over an extended period of time."
Controversy
Boltinhouse allegedly posted several racist comments
The NCBeat reported that Boltinhouse, a business owner in Wilmington, allegedly posted several racist comments under the alias Sosa the Stallion between 2017 and 2019.
She reportedly used a racial slur multiple times and described herself as "toxic."
Although she has apologized, Brodeur said her confession "does not undo the harm, and it does not change the outcome."
Transition
Myla Hadley takes over Boltinhouse's title
Boltinhouse, a Honduran-Mexican model, made history as the first Honduran model to win the Miss North Carolina USA title.
She was preparing for the 75th annual Miss USA competition in Miami later this month when she was dethroned.
Myla Hadley, who finished as the first runner-up in the contest, has now taken over Boltinhouse's title.