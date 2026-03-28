MIT Thandavapura launches 'Yuvadasara 2026' with kho-kho champion Chaitra B
Entertainment
MIT Thandavapura launched its annual sports festival, Yuvadasara 2026, this Saturday.
The event had a chief guest, international Kho-Kho champion Chaitra B, fresh from her team's big win at the 2025 championship.
MIT principal YT Krishne Gowda and Maharaja Education Trust secretary HK Chetan were also present to mark the occasion.
Chaitra B urges self-belief among students
Chaitra B, who comes from Kuruburu village, opened up about her journey and how growing up in a rural area didn't hold her back.
She spoke honestly about overcoming obstacles and encouraged students to believe in themselves, urging them to dream beyond boundaries.
Her words clearly resonated with the students, setting an energetic and hopeful tone for Yuvadasara 2026.