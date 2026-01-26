Mithoon addresses Javed Akhtar's 'Border 2' songs criticism

The recently released film Border 2 has been making waves with its narrative and music, especially the recreation of the iconic song Sandese Aate Hain. However, the decision to recreate old songs has drawn criticism from veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar . He said recreation was "a kind of intellectual and creative bankruptcy," adding that he had refused to write the lyrics of the rehashed version. In a new interview with Mid-Day, composer Mithoon responded to Akhtar's comments.

Mithoon's statement 'Border 2' is incomplete without Sunny Deol and songs Mithoon recalled his first meeting with producer Bhushan Kumar, director Anurag Singh, and writer and producer Nidhi Dutta. "Some things are non-negotiable. For example, everybody in the room knew that Border 2 would be incomplete without a couple of elements - one is Sunny [Deol] sir. The second is its iconic songs like Sandese Aate Hain and Toh Chaloon." "Everyone felt I should be given the task of recreating them."

Future plans 'These songs will always be a part of its ethos' Mithoon further said that he was clear from the beginning that he wanted Anu Malik's approval because those two songs are owned by him, and Akhtar's as he was the original writer. "Anu ji agreed. That set the ball rolling." "There could be a Border 3, 4 or more [installments], these songs will always be a part of its ethos." He also disagreed with Akhtar's opinion on recreating old songs being a sign of creative bankruptcy.

