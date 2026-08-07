Mithun Chakraborty undergoes minor surgery, Suvendu Adhikari reveals updates
What's the story
Veteran actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty was recently admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata and underwent a minor surgery. The news was confirmed by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who visited the actor on Friday. Adhikari shared photographs from his visit, showing Chakraborty resting in his hospital room post-surgery. He also spoke to the medical team treating the veteran star during his visit.
Health update
Adhikari prays for actor's speedy recovery
Taking to Facebook, Adhikari wrote, "Renowned film actor and one of the members of the Central Committee of BJP, Mithun Chakraborty, is admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata due to physical illness."
"I went to the hospital to meet him today."
"I spoke to him and took information about his physical condition. I pray to the merciful God for his speedy recovery."
Privacy respected
'He did not want publicity over the development'
Speaking to the media after his hospital visit, Adhikari revealed that Chakraborty had undergone a minor surgical procedure on Thursday night.
He also said that the actor had chosen not to publicize his hospitalization.
"He did not want publicity over the development. He is doing well. He will be released soon," IANS quoted Adhikari as saying.
Career highlights
More about Chakraborty's illustrious career
Chakraborty is one of Indian cinema's most celebrated actors, with a career spanning over five decades.
He made his acting debut with Mrigayaa (1976), a performance that won him the National Film Award for Best Actor.
His major breakthrough role came with Bengali film Nadi Theke Sagare (1978), but he gained mass popularity with Disco Dancer (1982), which catapulted him to national fame.
He also gained immense popularity on television as the Grand Master of Dance India Dance.