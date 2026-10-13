Why Mithun Chakraborty initially refused to join Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2'

Rajinikanth shared that when the production team first approached Chakraborty for the role, he was reluctant.

"When the production approached him to play a villain, he flat-out refused. 'Me playing Rajini's villain?' He is a very good friend of mine," said Rajinikanth at the Jailer 2 Super Show event.

"He said, 'Rajini hero, I'm villain? Should I take beatings from Rajinikanth? Not a chance, I am not doing it.'"