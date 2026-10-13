Why Mithun Chakraborty initially refused to join Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2'
What's the story
At a recent event, superstar Rajinikanth revealed that actor Mithun Chakraborty initially refused to play the antagonist in Jailer 2. The two actors are reuniting after nearly three decades, with Rajinikanth reprising his lead role from the first Jailer movie and Chakraborty playing the villain. However, Chakraborty had one condition before agreeing to join the project: he didn't want to be beaten or shot by Rajinikanth's character!
Filmmaking journey
'When the production approached him to play a villain...'
Rajinikanth shared that when the production team first approached Chakraborty for the role, he was reluctant.
"When the production approached him to play a villain, he flat-out refused. 'Me playing Rajini's villain?' He is a very good friend of mine," said Rajinikanth at the Jailer 2 Super Show event.
"He said, 'Rajini hero, I'm villain? Should I take beatings from Rajinikanth? Not a chance, I am not doing it.'"
Actor's agreement
The actor's condition for joining the film
Despite his initial refusal, Chakraborty later agreed to join the film on one condition: "You should neither beat me up nor shoot me."
Rajinikanth shared that he met Chakraborty at an edition of the WAVES Summit and discussed the role once again.
"I told him, 'Of course, (him joining) will be great.' Then he said, 'Okay, but on one condition: You should neither beat me up nor shoot me.' I said, 'Let me ask the director and get back.'"
Career comeback
Chakraborty's return to Tamil cinema
Chakraborty, who made his Tamil debut with Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka in 2015, is returning to Tamil cinema after a long hiatus.
His last Tamil appearance was also in Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka.
The two actors have previously worked together on Ramesh Sippy's Bhrashtachar (1989) and then in 1997's Bhagya Debata.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Jailer 2'
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 blockbuster.
The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, SJ Suryah, Mohanlal, Vidya Balan, and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff will be making cameo appearances in the film.
It is set for a worldwide release on Thursday, October 15.