Mitra gets Calcutta High Court breather over Modi poster FIRs
Bengal actor Sreelekha Mitra just got a breather from the Calcutta High Court after facing 16 FIRs registered against her in the state for holding a protest poster with an offensive cartoon of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The poster popped up during a student rally in Kolkata on July 24, where students were protesting against the NEET examination paper leak.
Court gives Mitra 48 hours notice
Justice Saugata Bhattacharya called the poster "distasteful" and said it shocked the conscience of the court, but still stopped police from arresting Mitra right away.
Instead, police have to give her 48 hours' notice before questioning, and she must cooperate.
Mitra explained she borrowed the poster at the protest and didn't look at it closely because she was wearing sunglasses.
The court is letting the investigation continue but refused to cancel the FIRs, saying that would set a bad precedent.