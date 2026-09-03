Mitra gets Calcutta High Court breather over Modi poster FIRs

Justice Saugata Bhattacharya called the poster "distasteful" and said it shocked the conscience of the court, but still stopped police from arresting Mitra right away.

Instead, police have to give her 48 hours' notice before questioning, and she must cooperate.

Mitra explained she borrowed the poster at the protest and didn't look at it closely because she was wearing sunglasses.

The court is letting the investigation continue but refused to cancel the FIRs, saying that would set a bad precedent.