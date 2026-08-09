'Moana' edges past 'The Incredible Hulk' worldwide box office
Entertainment
Disney's live-action Moana just slipped ahead of Marvel's The Incredible Hulk in worldwide earnings.
Released in July 2026 with Dwayne Johnson, the film follows Moana on her mission to save her island.
Even though it went up against a Christopher Nolan release, Moana managed to earn a small win.
'Moana' totals $266.1 million worldwide
Moana opened with $43.1 million in North America and has now made $266.1 million globally ($119.5 million domestic, $146.6 million international).
That nudges it just above The Incredible Hulk's $264.7 million total.