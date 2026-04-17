Model's allegations against Katy Perry resurface amid sexual assault accusations

The ongoing controversy surrounding pop star Katy Perry has taken a new turn with the resurfacing of an older allegation by male model Josh Kloss. In 2019, Kloss, who appeared in Perry's Teenage Dream music video, alleged that the singer exposed him by pulling down his pants at a birthday party for Johnny Wujek in 2012. These allegations have come to light again amid Ruby Rose 's recent sexual assault claims against Perry and an ongoing police investigation into these allegations.

Allegations Kloss had revealed feeling 'pathetic and embarrassed' According to OK! Magazine, Kloss had taken to Instagram to detail the alleged incident, saying, "When I saw her, we hugged, and she was still my crush." "But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us my p----." He added that he felt "pathetic and embarrassed."

Victim's experience He claimed that he was 'lorded over' by her reps Kloss said, "I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse. But females with power are just disgusting." He further alleged that he was "lorded over by her reps about not discussing a single thing about anything regarding Katy publicly." He even claimed that her team "edited and answered" interview questions for him. He described working with Perry as one of the "most confusing, assaulting, and belittling jobs" he'd ever done.

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