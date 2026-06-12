Model held with ₹11cr marijuana at Mumbai airport

Arrest

Investigation is underway

Sunny, a Mrs Kerala 2025 contestant, was arrested under the NDPS Act for smuggling banned narcotics. The investigation is currently underway to determine the intended delivery location of this consignment, whether in Mumbai or elsewhere in India. The customs officials have registered a case against her under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and she has been sent to judicial custody after being produced before a court.