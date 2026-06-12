Model held with ₹11cr marijuana at Mumbai airport
What's the story
A 28-year-old model, Harsha Sunny, was arrested at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on June 10-11 for allegedly smuggling over 11kg of high-quality hydroponic marijuana. The drugs were found in her trolley bag during a routine customs check after she arrived from Bangkok via an Air India flight (TG-351). The estimated value of the seized drugs is reportedly ₹11.82cr in the international market.
Discovery
Drugs found in her trolley bag
Customs officials noticed Sunny's suspicious behavior during routine surveillance and stopped her for a detailed examination. They discovered 12 vacuum-sealed transparent plastic packets containing a "green substance" in her trolley bag. A preliminary chemical test using a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) kit confirmed that the substance was hydroponic marijuana, a high-quality form of cannabis.
Arrest
Investigation is underway
Sunny, a Mrs Kerala 2025 contestant, was arrested under the NDPS Act for smuggling banned narcotics. The investigation is currently underway to determine the intended delivery location of this consignment, whether in Mumbai or elsewhere in India. The customs officials have registered a case against her under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and she has been sent to judicial custody after being produced before a court.