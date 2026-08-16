Actor Antara Banerjee arrested for attacking RPF officer with razor
What's the story
A 31-year-old model-actor, Antara Banerjee, was arrested for allegedly attacking a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer with a razor blade on August 12. The incident took place aboard the Bandra-Ganganagar Aravali Express train when Banerjee was traveling to Surat for a web series shoot. The altercation reportedly began after she refused to vacate a reserved AC seat despite holding a sleeper-class ticket.
Incident details
Altercation lasted over an hour, left passengers shaken
The situation escalated when a passenger asked Banerjee to move from the reserved seat. After she refused, the passenger called the RPF and ticket collector Harikesh Tripathi.
Witnesses said Banerjee verbally abused those who intervened. The altercation reportedly lasted over an hour, leaving passengers shaken.
When authorities suggested she contact relatives or legal counsel, she refused to cooperate and insisted on being arrested.
Additional details
Banerjee allegedly brandished razor blade, injured herself
During the confrontation, Banerjee allegedly undressed herself, brandished a razor blade, and attacked RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Yamini Kant Mishra. She also injured herself during the incident.
The RPF personnel secured the doors of the AC coach, but Banerjee attempted to escape by breaking the glass.
She was eventually deboarded at Dahanu Railway Station and handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP).
Legal proceedings
Actor was released on bail
Banerjee was taken into custody by Borivali Railway Police the next morning.
GRP Inspector Kunda Gavade said eyewitnesses indicated that she may have been distressed after being unable to secure an AC coach ticket.
An FIR was registered against her on August 13 for offenses, including endangering safety, causing grievous harm to public servants, assault, and intentional insult.
She was later released on bail.