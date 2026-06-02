Modi defends Sen against 'gold digger' claims, explains breakup
Lalit Modi, current IPL chief, has finally opened up about his relationship with Sushmita Sen.
In a recent chat with Humans of Bombay, he firmly defended her against "gold digger" claims and shared why they broke up.
Even after parting ways, he had only good things to say about her achievements and how she handles being a single mother.
Sen paid her own expenses
Modi made it clear that Sushmita was financially independent long before they met: She often paid for outings and expenses herself.
He called her truly self-made and credited her hard work for her success.
Their breakup came down to long-distance struggles (Sushmita's career kept her in India while Modi lived in London), but he said they ended on good terms and still respects her as an amazing single mother.