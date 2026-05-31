Mohan joins 'Benz' LCU action film with behind scenes photos

Kanagaraj producing not directing 'Benz'

Benz is linked to LCU hits like Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo.

While Kanagaraj isn't directing this one, he's producing it under G Squad, The Route, and Passion Studios alongside Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy.

Sai Abhyankkar is handling music, Goutham George is on cinematography, and Philomin Raj will edit.

Mohan's entry into LCU has fans excited, plus he has other projects lined up and a directorial debut coming soon.