Mohan says actor Yash stayed calm amid 'Toxic' mixed reviews

Mohan said that while working on the Kannada dubbing, Yash reminded him not to take criticism to heart: "Don't take it to your heart, it's done, released, now let's leave it to the people. It's their choice. We made this film with dedication and gave it to the audience. That's it. You don't dwell on it too much. Get ready, there's more work. Got it? See you soon,"

He stressed that what matters most is how viewers feel: "The audience is ultimate... if they like it, it's good."

Mohan also mentioned that Toxic was a passion project for Yash, who spent four and a half years bringing it to life.