Mohan says actor Yash stayed calm amid 'Toxic' mixed reviews
Kannada actor Jaidev Mohan shared how Yash handled the mixed reviews for their film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.
The movie, which hit theaters on August 26, 2026, made a splash with nearly ₹338 crore in its first two weeks but got a mix of love and criticism from audiences and critics.
Despite feeling the sting of some negative feedback, Yash stayed calm and collected.
Mohan relays Yash's advice on criticism
Mohan said that while working on the Kannada dubbing, Yash reminded him not to take criticism to heart: "Don't take it to your heart, it's done, released, now let's leave it to the people. It's their choice. We made this film with dedication and gave it to the audience. That's it. You don't dwell on it too much. Get ready, there's more work. Got it? See you soon,"
He stressed that what matters most is how viewers feel: "The audience is ultimate... if they like it, it's good."
Mohan also mentioned that Toxic was a passion project for Yash, who spent four and a half years bringing it to life.