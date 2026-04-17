Mohandas's 'Toxic' drops 9 minute CinemaCon peek starring Yash, Nayanthara
Entertainment
Toxic, the upcoming Kannada film directed by Geetu Mohandas, just dropped a nine-minute sneak peek at CinemaCon 2026.
Set between the 1940s and 1970s, the movie is described as a "fairy tale for grown-ups" and stars Yash in the lead, joined by Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi.
'Toxic' aims worldwide, releasing June 4
The preview highlighted Toxic's bold visual style and edgy storytelling aimed at a worldwide audience.
With music from Ravi Basrur, Vishal Mishra, and Tanishk Bagchi, and plenty of buzz from its CinemaCon debut, the film is set to hit theaters on June 4, 2026.