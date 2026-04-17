Mohandas's 'Toxic' drops 9 minute CinemaCon peek starring Yash, Nayanthara Entertainment Apr 17, 2026

Toxic, the upcoming Kannada film directed by Geetu Mohandas, just dropped a nine-minute sneak peek at CinemaCon 2026.

Set between the 1940s and 1970s, the movie is described as a "fairy tale for grown-ups" and stars Yash in the lead, joined by Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi.