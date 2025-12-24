'Vrusshabha' arrives tomorrow: Mohanlal looks regal in new poster 

A new poster for Vrusshabha, starring Mohanlal , was recently released, and it gives us a glimpse into the actor's royal role in this Telugu-Malayalam fantasy drama. The film is set to release worldwide on Thursday, December 25, 2025. It will also be dubbed in Hindi and Kannada. The movie combines elements of reincarnation with high-octane action sequences and stunning visuals.

Trailer insights 'Vrusshabha' trailer hinted at emotional depth and epic conflicts The trailer showed Mohanlal's character being tormented by dreams from his past life, with a psychologist trying to understand these visions. At the same time, his son's journey to their ancestral home brings back old memories and stirs up trouble. Directed by Nanda Kishore and featuring music by Sam CS, Vrusshabha promises a unique blend of fantasy adventure and emotional drama for fans this holiday season.

Film details 'Vrusshabha' marks Mohanlal's return to Telugu cinema It was originally scheduled for release on November 6 but has been pushed to December 25. The film will clash with Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Films like Dhurandhar and Avatar: Fire and Ash are already drawing the majority of the audience.