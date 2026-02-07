Mohanlal, producer Antony Perumbavoor exonerated in 2007 film dispute case

The Kozhikode Additional Sessions Court-V has dismissed a criminal revision petition against actor Mohanlal and producer Antony Perumbavoor, reported The Hindu. The case was related to a 2007 film project, and the court upheld an earlier lower court ruling on Friday, February 6, 2026. Judge Jennis Stephen exonerated both of them, stating that the charges were without merit.

Background Case was based on complaint by late director The legal proceedings were initiated by a private complaint from the late film director K.A. Devarajan. The dispute was over the production of the movie Swapnamalika, with Devarajan accusing Mohanlal and Perumbavoor of serious allegations. He claimed that an advance payment of ₹30 lakh was made on May 7, 2007, to secure Mohanlal's services for the film, but they conspired to avoid filming obligations despite accepting the payment.

Accusations Kozhikode sessions court upheld lower court ruling Devarajan further alleged that when he questioned the delay in filming, he was threatened and physically intimidated by hired gangs. In June 2023, the Kozhikode Judicial First Class Magistrate Court dismissed the complaint, calling the accusations baseless. The sessions court then noted that there was no evidence to support a criminal trial based on these allegations.

