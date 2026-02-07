Mohanlal, producer Antony Perumbavoor exonerated in 2007 film dispute case
What's the story
The Kozhikode Additional Sessions Court-V has dismissed a criminal revision petition against actor Mohanlal and producer Antony Perumbavoor, reported The Hindu. The case was related to a 2007 film project, and the court upheld an earlier lower court ruling on Friday, February 6, 2026. Judge Jennis Stephen exonerated both of them, stating that the charges were without merit.
Background
Case was based on complaint by late director
The legal proceedings were initiated by a private complaint from the late film director K.A. Devarajan. The dispute was over the production of the movie Swapnamalika, with Devarajan accusing Mohanlal and Perumbavoor of serious allegations. He claimed that an advance payment of ₹30 lakh was made on May 7, 2007, to secure Mohanlal's services for the film, but they conspired to avoid filming obligations despite accepting the payment.
Accusations
Kozhikode sessions court upheld lower court ruling
Devarajan further alleged that when he questioned the delay in filming, he was threatened and physically intimidated by hired gangs. In June 2023, the Kozhikode Judicial First Class Magistrate Court dismissed the complaint, calling the accusations baseless. The sessions court then noted that there was no evidence to support a criminal trial based on these allegations.
Judicial proceedings
No legal heirs appeared in court to argue case
After Devarajan's death, no legal heirs or representatives appeared in court to argue the case. To ensure a fair judicial process, the court appointed an amicus curiae to review the arguments before final dismissal. Advocate M.K. Dinesh represented Mohanlal and Perumbavoor in court during this process. Meanwhile, on the work front, Mohanlal was last seen in the fantasy drama Vrusshabha.