Mohanlal meets The Chainsmokers in Instagram photo wearing eagle-print shirt
Entertainment
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal just had a surprise meet-up with EDM icons The Chainsmokers, and fans can't get over it.
The duo posted a photo on Instagram showing Mohanlal in a bold eagle-print shirt and jeans, making the moment even more memorable.
Chainsmokers release 'Already Know,' Mohanlal films
The Chainsmokers are releasing their new single "Already Know" with Winona Oak out now.
On the film front, Mohanlal is all set for Patriot's release on May 1, alongside Mammootty and Nayanthara, and will return in Drishyam 3 on May 21.