Kerala HC clears Mohanlal in Manappuram Finance ad case

The Kerala High Court dismissed a consumer complaint against actor Mohanlal over allegations that he misled gold loan customers through Manappuram Finance advertisements. The ads promised a 12% interest rate and featured him as the brand ambassador. Justice Ziyad Rahman A A ruled that endorsers, like the actor, are only liable if there's a direct connection to the transaction, which wasn't proven in this case.

Case details Case background and allegations against Manappuram Finance The complaint was filed by two borrowers who claimed they were persuaded to shift their gold loans to Manappuram Finance after being promised a lower annual interest rate of 12%. They claimed that this rate was advertised in various media campaigns featuring Mohanlal. However, when they later sought to close the loan and retrieve their gold ornaments, a higher interest rate was demanded from them.

Ruling details Court's ruling and clarification on celebrity liability The court noted that the complaints did not establish any direct link between Mohanlal and the transactions in question. "There is nothing to indicate that the second and third respondents (complainants) were persuaded to avail the services, on account of the assurance in the advertisements made by the fourth respondent (Manappuram Finance), wherein, the petitioner acted as the ambassador of the establishment," it said as per The Indian Express.