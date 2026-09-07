'Haiwaan': Priyadarshan reveals how Mohanlal agreed to a cameo
What's the story
Mohanlal, the Malayalam superstar, will be making a special appearance in the upcoming film Haiwaan. The movie stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. In a recent conversation with India Today, director Priyadarshan recalled approaching the superstar for the role. Despite initial disbelief, the actor eventually agreed to do it.
Actor's reaction
'He couldn't believe it...': Priyadarshan on initial reaction
Priyadarshan recalled Mohanlal's initial reaction when he was approached for the cameo.
He said, "He couldn't believe it when I asked him, 'Will you do this?' He said, 'I was the hero of the original film (Oppam). Now what are you making me do here?'"
"But then he heard it and simply said, 'Okay, I'm doing it.'"
Director's perspective
Director on his long-standing relationship with Mohanlal
Priyadarshan also spoke about his long-standing relationship with Mohanlal.
He said, "We have done so much work together. Almost 50% of the films in my career have been with him."
"He was the hero of my first film, and now he is going to be the hero of my 100th film. It has been a great journey. I feel extremely lucky to have worked with such a great actor."
Upcoming collaboration
Priyadarshan reveals plans for his 100th film
Priyadarshan also revealed his plans for their next project together, which will be his 100th film.
He said, "I know what I'm going to do. I'm going to do a musical with Mohanlal, based on Carnatic music."
Meanwhile, Haiwaan also stars Sharib Hashmi, Boman Irani, and the late Asrani.
It will premiere on September 11, 2026.