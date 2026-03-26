Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2' to hit screens ahead of 'Drishyam 3'

Mohanlal 's acclaimed thriller Drishyam 2, directed by Jeethu Joseph, is set for a theatrical release on April 10, 2026. The film was originally released on Amazon Prime Video in February 2021, and is finally getting a big-screen premiere ahead of the upcoming third installment. Drishyam 3 , helmed by Joseph, will release worldwide on May 21.

Fan reactions Mohanlal shared the news on X Mohanlal announced the news of Drishyam 2's theatrical release on X, writing, "Drishyam 2, returns to where it truly belongs. In theaters from April 10th, 2026." Fans expressed their excitement in the comments section. One user wrote, "Best kanna best," while another commented, "Waiting, waiting." Another fan said they would watch it in Malayalam if subtitles were assured.

Upcoming sequel 'Drishyam 3' has been pushed from April to May Meanwhile, Drishyam 3 ﻿will hit theaters on May 21, 2026, the same day as Mohanlal's 66th birthday. The film was initially scheduled for an April 2 release, but was postponed due to the ongoing tension in the Middle Eastern countries. The third part will once again see Mohanlal reprising his role as Georgekutty and is expected to continue the family's story.

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