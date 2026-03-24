When will Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 3' release after the unexpected postponement?
What's the story
The release of the Malayalam film Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal as Georgekutty, has been postponed. The movie will now hit theaters on May 21, which also happens to be the National Award-winning actor's birthday. The news was shared by Mohanlal himself on social media with a post that read: "The past never stays silent...it only waits. Georgekutty arrives, May 21st 2026. #Drishyam3 | Worldwide Release."
Film details
Cast and crew of 'Drishyam 3'
Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas, is the third installment in the popular franchise. The film continues Georgekutty's story with a strong ensemble cast, including Meena as Rani George, Esther Anil as Anumol "Anu" George, Ansiba Hassan as Anju George, Asha Sharath as Geetha Prabhakar, among others.
Twitter Post
See Mohanlal's post here
The past never stays silent…it only waits.— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) March 23, 2026
Georgekutty arrives, May 21st 2026.#Drishyam3 | Worldwide Release @jeethu4ever@antonypbvr@KumarMangat@jayantilalgada@AbhishekPathakk#MeenaSagar@aashirvadcine@PanoramaMovies@PenMovies@ram_rampagepix@Rajeshmenon1969… pic.twitter.com/2r8KCVe98U
Hindi adaptation
Meanwhile, know about the Hindi version of 'Drishyam 3'
The Hindi version of Drishyam 3, starring Ajay Devgn, will be released on October 2 this year. The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak and also stars Shriya Saran and Tabu. The announcement video for the Hindi version had hinted at a seven-year gap since the events of the first film.
Release delay
Why was 'Drishyam 3' release date changed?
The release of Drishyam 3 was initially scheduled for April 2, but the date has now been pushed to May. Although no official reason has been given for this change, it comes amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Another major release, Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, which was slated to hit theaters on March 19, was also postponed.