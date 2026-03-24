When will Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 3' release after the unexpected postponement?

The release of the Malayalam film Drishyam 3 , starring Mohanlal as Georgekutty, has been postponed. The movie will now hit theaters on May 21, which also happens to be the National Award-winning actor's birthday. The news was shared by Mohanlal himself on social media with a post that read: "The past never stays silent...it only waits. Georgekutty arrives, May 21st 2026. #Drishyam3 | Worldwide Release."

Film details Cast and crew of 'Drishyam 3' Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas, is the third installment in the popular franchise. The film continues Georgekutty's story with a strong ensemble cast, including Meena as Rani George, Esther Anil as Anumol "Anu" George, Ansiba Hassan as Anju George, Asha Sharath as Geetha Prabhakar, among others.

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Hindi adaptation Meanwhile, know about the Hindi version of 'Drishyam 3' The Hindi version of Drishyam 3, starring Ajay Devgn, will be released on October 2 this year. The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak and also stars Shriya Saran and Tabu. The announcement video for the Hindi version had hinted at a seven-year gap since the events of the first film.

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