Mohanlal, director Vishnu Mohan team up for 'Operation Ganga'

The production of Operation Ganga is set to take place over an extensive 180-day shooting schedule, underscoring the scale of this ambitious project.

The film will be shot in various Indian locations, such as Delhi, Dehradun, and Kochi.

Apart from Mohanlal and Rampal, Parthiban is also part of the cast.

The film is being produced by Gokulam Gopalan under his banner Sree Gokulam Movies, which also has Ottakomban, Kathanar, and Killer in its upcoming slate.