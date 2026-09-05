Mohanlal, director Vishnu Mohan team up for 'Operation Ganga'
What's the story
Mohanlal's much-anticipated project, previously known as L367, has been officially titled Operation Ganga. The project unites talent from Malayalam cinema, Bollywood, and international crews. Written and directed by Vishnu Mohan, the film is inspired by India's evacuation mission during the Russia-Ukraine war. It has already commenced shooting in Georgia, with more locations planned across several countries including Poland and Kazakhstan.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the 1st poster
Operation Ganga@_VishnuMohan @GokulamGopalan #BaijuGopalan #VCPraveen #Krishnamoorthy @GokulamMovies@shashwatology @rampalarjun @rparthiepan@_AdilHussain @BhagyashriBose pic.twitter.com/8eSRsRct50— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 5, 2026
Production details
Meet the stellar cast and crew of 'Operation Ganga'
Operation Ganga boasts a star-studded cast, including actors Arjun Rampal, Adil Hussain, and Bhagyashree Bhorse.
The film's technical team is equally impressive, with cinematographer Miroslav Kuba Brozek (known for Pushpa and Pushpa 2), music composer Shashwat Sachdev, and action director See Young Oh.
Squadron Leader Verlin Panwar has been roped in as the military adviser, while Ronex Xavier will supervise makeup.
Shooting schedule
Extensive 180-day shoot planned for 'Operation Ganga'
The production of Operation Ganga is set to take place over an extensive 180-day shooting schedule, underscoring the scale of this ambitious project.
The film will be shot in various Indian locations, such as Delhi, Dehradun, and Kochi.
Apart from Mohanlal and Rampal, Parthiban is also part of the cast.
The film is being produced by Gokulam Gopalan under his banner Sree Gokulam Movies, which also has Ottakomban, Kathanar, and Killer in its upcoming slate.