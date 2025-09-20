Mohanlal's 'Hridayapoorvam' to premiere on JioHotstar on September 26

The film, which was released worldwide on August 28 during Onam, tells the story of Sandeep (Mohanlal), a 40-year-old bachelor who has undergone heart transplant surgery. He travels to Pune for his donor's daughter's engagement ceremony, leading to a series of comedic events. The film also stars Malavika Mohanan in a significant role.

Director-actor reunion

Box office collection and critical reception

Hridayapoorvam is special as it marks the reunion of Mohanlal and director Anthikad after a decade. The film also features Sangeeth Prathap, Siddique, Baburaj, Lalu Alex, and Janardhanan, among others, in key roles. Despite facing tough competition at the box office during Onam, Hridayapoorvam was appreciated for its emotional depth and performances.