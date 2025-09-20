OTT: When, where to watch India's Oscars 2026 entry 'Homebound'

Homebound , starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, has been chosen as India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 2026 Academy Awards . The film, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan , will hit theaters on September 26, 2025. Here's everything you need to know about its OTT release and plot.

OTT details When will 'Homebound' stream online? While the makers have not yet revealed the OTT release date, Homebound is expected to stream on Netflix. Typically, films are released on OTT platforms eight weeks after their theatrical premiere. Therefore, Homebound could be available digitally in November 2025. It is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and executive-produced by Martin Scorsese.

Film's journey Plot of 'Homebound' Homebound is based on a 2020 New York Times article titled Taking Amrit Home, written by Basharat Peer. It tells the story of two friends, Chandan Kumar Valmiki (Jethwa) and Mohammed Shoaib Ali (Khatter), who navigate caste and religious biases in rural India. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor as Sudha, whose struggles mirror systemic obstacles. The trailer, released recently, captures the essence of human resilience, portraying the protagonists' intense struggles and their confidence to overcome societal barriers.