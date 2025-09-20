Next Article
Box office collection: Kavin-Preethi's 'Kiss' opens to ₹40L
Entertainment
Kiss, a new romantic fantasy starring Kavin and Preethi Asrani, released in theaters on September 19, 2025.
Despite its youthful vibe and mix of romance and family drama, the film saw a modest start with just ₹40 lakh collected on opening day.
It's up against other fresh releases like Thandakaaranyam and Shakthi Thirumagan.
Here's what happens in 'Kiss'
The movie centers on a young musician who suddenly gains the power to see couples' futures whenever they kiss—turning his world (and love life) upside down.
Alongside Kavin and Preethi, you'll spot Devayani, Kausalya, and VTV Ganesh in key roles.
While reviews are mixed overall, critics praised Kavin's heartfelt performance and Vijay Sethupathi's narration.