Box office collection: Kavin-Preethi's 'Kiss' opens to ₹40L Entertainment Sep 20, 2025

Kiss, a new romantic fantasy starring Kavin and Preethi Asrani, released in theaters on September 19, 2025.

Despite its youthful vibe and mix of romance and family drama, the film saw a modest start with just ₹40 lakh collected on opening day.

It's up against other fresh releases like Thandakaaranyam and Shakthi Thirumagan.