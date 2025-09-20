Next Article
Oscars 2026: Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' is India's official entry
Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Karan Johar, is officially India's entry for Best International Feature Film at the 2026 Oscars.
The news brought a wave of excitement in Bollywood, with stars like Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa front and center.
Both Johar and Kapoor shared how much this moment means to them—Johar praised Ghaywan, calling the film his "labor of love."
'Homebound's journey so far
Homebound had its world premiere at Cannes 2025 in the Un Certain Regard section, where it earned a nine-minute standing ovation. It also screened at TIFF this year.
With its journey from film festivals to India's official Oscar pick, Homebound is making waves on the international stage.