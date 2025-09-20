Oscars 2026: Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' is India's official entry Entertainment Sep 20, 2025

Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Karan Johar, is officially India's entry for Best International Feature Film at the 2026 Oscars.

The news brought a wave of excitement in Bollywood, with stars like Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa front and center.

Both Johar and Kapoor shared how much this moment means to them—Johar praised Ghaywan, calling the film his "labor of love."