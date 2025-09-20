Box office collection: Mohanlal's 'Hridayapoorvam' continues to impress
Mohanlal's latest Malayalam film, Hridayapoorvam, has made a strong impact since its August 28 release.
Directed by Sathyan Anthikad and featuring Malavika Mohanan, Sangita Madhavan Nair, and Sangeeth Prathap, the story follows Sandeep—a cloud kitchen owner who attends his heart donor's daughter's engagement after his transplant.
It's a family drama with plenty of emotion and relatable moments.
Looking at the film in numbers
Hridayapoorvam hit ₹20cr in its first week. By day 14, it had already earned ₹33.4cr net. After 23 days the domestic total reached ₹38.16cr.
Verdict: A wholesome family entertainer
If you're into feel-good family stories with a unique twist (and Mohanlal at his best), Hridayapoorvam is worth checking out—even as theater crowds slow down a bit lately.
Night shows are still drawing fans though!
If heartfelt dramas are your thing or you want to catch one of this year's Malayalam hits, this one might be for you.