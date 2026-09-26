Mohanlal's 'Thenmavin Kombath' to re-release on October 8
What's the story
The highly anticipated re-release of the 1994 classic Thenmavin Kombath has been delayed by a week. Originally scheduled for October 1, the film will now hit theaters on October 8 in 4K Dolby Atmos. The restoration is a collaborative effort between Prasad Corporation and Matinee Now. The movie stars Mohanlal, Shobana, and Nedumudi Venu in lead roles.
Restoration insights
The film has been digitally restored to Super 4K
The restoration of Thenmavin Kombath involved scanning the original 35mm negatives in 8K and digitally restoring them to Super 4K.
The film has also been given a new Dolby Atmos mix for an enhanced auditory experience.
The project features music by Berny-Ignatius (songs) and S. P. Venkatesh (score).
Film synopsis
Priyadarshan's classic stars these actors
Directed by Priyadarshan, Thenmavin Kombath is set in a rural backdrop.
It revolves around the friendship between Sreekrishnan and Manikyan, which is tested when they both fall for the same woman named Karthumbi.
It also features Sreenivasan, Pappu, Sukumari, Kaviyoor Ponnamma, and KPAC Lalitha.
Film legacy
Film won several awards and accolades
Thenmavin Kombath was a massive box office success and an important part of Malayalam pop culture.
The film was also critically acclaimed, winning two National Film Awards and five Kerala State Film Awards.
It was remade in Tamil as Muthu (1995), in Hindi as Saat Rang Ke Sapne (1998), and in Kannada as Sahukara (2004).