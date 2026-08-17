Mohanlal confirms new film with director Jude Anthany Joseph
What's the story
Veteran actor Mohanlal has announced a new film with director Jude Anthany Joseph. The superstar took to social media on Sunday to share the news, revealing that their collaboration is set for next year. "Delighted to share that I'll be joining hands with Jude Anthany Joseph for an exciting new film next year! More details coming your way soon," he wrote.
Recent collaboration
Joseph recently directed 'Thudakkam'
This announcement comes after the success of their recent film Thudakkam, which marked Vismaya Mohanlal's acting debut.
The movie was released in theaters on August 7 and reportedly earned ₹1.44cr in India net on its 10th day (Sunday), marking a 22.2% decline from the ₹1.85cr collected on its second Saturday.
The film's total India net collection stands at ₹20.34cr, with an India gross collection of ₹23.59cr and a worldwide gross collection of ₹38.39cr after 10 days.
Film details
Meet the cast and crew of 'Thudakkam'
Thudakkam also stars Saikumar, Aashish Joe Antony in his debut, and Mohanlal in a special cameo.
The film's screenplay was written by Lineesh Nellickal, Akhil Krishna, and Joseph.
Jakes Bejoy composed the music while Akhil George and Jomon T John were responsible for cinematography.
Dr Emil Vincent and Dr Aneesha Antony served as executive producers.
Box office hit
Mohanlal was recently seen in 'Drishyam 3'
Before Thudakkam, Mohanlal was seen in Drishyam 3, the third installment of the popular Drishyam series.
Released worldwide on May 21, 2026, it received a positive response from audiences and performed well at the box office.
The film sees him reprise his iconic role as Georgekutty in a story that follows his family as they come under suspicion after a senior police officer's son goes missing.