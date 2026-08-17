Mohanlal confirms new film with director Jude Anthany Joseph

This announcement comes after the success of their recent film Thudakkam, which marked Vismaya Mohanlal's acting debut.

The movie was released in theaters on August 7 and reportedly earned ₹1.44cr in India net on its 10th day (Sunday), marking a 22.2% decline from the ₹1.85cr collected on its second Saturday.

The film's total India net collection stands at ₹20.34cr, with an India gross collection of ₹23.59cr and a worldwide gross collection of ₹38.39cr after 10 days.