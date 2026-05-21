'Drishyam 3' review: Mohanlal brings the thrills in gripping drama

Whether you know him as Georgekutty or as Vijay Salgaonkar, one thing is certain: it's tough not to be enamored by this mastermind who's always ahead of the law. Jeethu Joseph's incredibly popular Drishyam franchise is back with its latest installment, Drishyam 3. Mohanlal , Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil, among others, reprise their roles in this gripping threequel that keeps you guessing.

Plot Will Georgekutty finally give up? Can Georgekutty really outrun his past? Or will the ghosts finally catch up? Set after the events of Drishyam 2 (2021), the film once again follows Georgekutty's (Mohanlal) efforts to protect his wife, Rani (Meena), and daughters from the law. Varun Prabhakar's murder case is "technically" closed, but as the film tells us, "The past never stays silent."

#1 We're drawn to the film within minutes There's a sense of comfort and familiarity in watching actors who also headlined the previous parts. We have already spent years with this family, so we connect with them and settle into this world instantly. A quick recap jogs our memory of the first two parts, and the film largely follows the same structure that made the first two installments a nationwide rage.

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#2 Mohanlal is immensely watchable in this fan-favorite role Mohanlal slips into the character's skin with utmost ease; Georgekutty is one of his most renowned, complex characters, and the veteran doesn't miss a beat. Georgekutty has seemingly moved on in life; his daughters have grown up, and he's richer, but guilt still weighs heavily on him. As the pressure from the police mounts and new evidence surfaces, will Georgekutty finally crack?

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#3 Murali Gopy, Siddique bring their A-game, too Joseph populates his world with interesting, morally grey characters, and nearly everyone drives the narrative alongside Mohanlal. Murali Gopy as IG Thomas Bastin and Siddique as Prabhakar, Varun's father, deserve special mention for their balanced, believable performances. Another enjoyable aspect is the light-hearted moments between Georgekutty and Rani. Additionally, Anil, who plays Anu, further embellishes this world with her spunky character.

#4 Does meta commentary too well Joseph goes full meta-mode in Drishyam 3. Georgekutty has just produced his first film, titled Drishyam, which is earning rave reviews in Kerala. Georgekutty considers expanding the shows outside Kerala, determined that "there's no way the reviews will be bad." That's been the fate of this illustrious franchise, too, and it's fun to see the makers tipping a hat to its phenomenal run.

#5 Watch out for the climax Joseph unveils all the tricks up his sleeve in the tense, emotionally charged climax that finally puts Georgekutty's plans into perspective. The film throbs with surprises in the final 30 minutes, as Joseph throws one curveball after another that makes you re-analyze everything. It'll be interesting to see how Abhishek Pathak, who's directing Drishyam 3 (Hindi), will make his version strikingly different.