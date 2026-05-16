'Drishyam 3' to feature different stories in Hindi, Malayalam versions

The makers of the Drishyam franchise, Abhishek Pathak and Kumar Mangat Pathak, have revealed that the upcoming third installment will feature distinct narratives in its Hindi and Malayalam versions. This decision aims to provide audiences with diverse storytelling within the same cinematic universe. "Both the stories of Drishyam 3 in Malayalam and Hindi are going to flow differently," Pathak told PTI.

Genre distinction Difference between the two narratives Pathak, who's directing the Hindi installment, further elaborated on the distinction between the two projects. He said, "The Malayalam version shifts into an emotional family drama, while the Hindi version will be a drama-thriller." "It will be fun to see both versions and notice the changes in it." The Drishyam franchise, known for its taut narrative and sharp twists, has gained immense popularity across languages and demographics since its inception in 2013.

Script development Pathak revealed how he approached the script Pathak revealed that the scripts for the two versions of Drishyam 3 were written independently. He said, "I wrote my story keeping the Hindi audience in mind so that they get what they are expecting from Vijay Salgaonkar in the film." "Jeethu Joseph wrote his version. Later, we read each other's drafts, and we loved both," he added. Drishyam 3 (Hindi) is co-written by Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh.

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Cast change Jaideep Ahlawat will star in 'Drishyam 3' The third part of Drishyam (Hindi) made headlines a few months ago when Akshaye Khanna, who played a pivotal role in the second part, suddenly exited the project. The makers then roped in Jaideep Ahlawat. Pathak said, "The clash between Ajay and Jaideep's characters is going to be interesting; it will be one of the key highlights of the film. We are sure the audience will applaud it."

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