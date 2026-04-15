Mohanlal's 'L366' is now 'Athimanoharam': First look out

The makers of the upcoming Malayalam film L366, starring Mohanlal , have unveiled its title and first-look poster on the auspicious occasion of Vishu. The film is now titled Athimanoharam and features Mohanlal in a police uniform with a big mustache. The poster also shows pilgrims visiting Sabarimala Temple, suggesting that the movie will have devotional elements.

Film details Return to cop role after 4 years Athimanoharam marks Mohanlal's return to a police role after four years. His last appearance as a cop was in Monster (2022), where he played Shivdev IPS. The film is directed by Tharun Moorthy, who previously worked with Mohanlal on the 2025 film Thudarum. The project began filming on January 23 in Thodupuzha, Kerala, and behind-the-scenes images have shown the actor interacting with the crew.

Technical crew Meet the technical team of 'Athimanoharam' Athimanoharam has a talented technical team. The screenplay is written by Ratheesh Ravi, known for grounded, character-driven stories in films like Ishq and Adi. Cinematography is handled by Shaji Kumar, while music is composed by Jakes Bejoy. Editing is done by National Award winner Vivek Harshan, and sound design is done by Vishnu Govind. Other key members include Binu Pappu (co-direction), Gokuldas (art direction), Mashar Hamza (costume design), and Ronex Xavier (makeup).

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