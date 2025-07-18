Next Article
Mohanlal-Sathyan Anthikad film 'Hridayapoorvam' teaser out on July 19
Get ready—Hridayapoorvam's teaser drops July 19!
This Malayalam family drama brings superstar Mohanlal and director Sathyan Anthikad back together after a decade, promising a fresh story and new characters just in time for its big Onam release on August 28, 2025.
More about the film and its cast
The film features a stacked cast with Malavika Mohanan, Siddique, and more.
Written by Sonu TP from a story by Akhil Sathyan (the director's son), it's set in Pune and mixes classic family feels with some new twists.
Hridayapoorvam is dropping alongside other Onam releases like Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira—plus, it marks Mohanlal's third movie this year.