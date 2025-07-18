Next Article
Sonakshi Sinha's 'Nikita Roy' earns ₹15 lakh on opening day
Sonakshi Sinha's latest film, Nikita Roy, just hit theaters but only managed a modest ₹15 lakh on opening day (July 18, 2025).
Even with Paresh Rawal and Arjun Rampal joining her in this supernatural thriller, the movie didn't really grab much attention or excitement from audiences.
'Nikita Roy' couldn't match up to its rivals at BO
Nikita Roy faced some serious competition—Anupam Kher's film made double its earnings at ₹30 lakh, while Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's release soared with a huge ₹20 crore start.
This was Sonakshi's first lead role in theaters since 2022; before this, she was seen in Kakuda on ZEE5 and had a cameo in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
