Mohanlal to reveal 'Patriot' 2nd-look poster tomorrow

More about 'Patriot'

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, "Patriot" wrapped filming earlier this year and, according to its teaser, gives the impression that it will revolve around a group of socially responsible individuals trying to thwart an illegal attempt by the government to monitor its citizens.

The cast is stacked with big names like Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, and Revathy. Fans are especially excited to see Mammootty and Mohanlal sharing the screen together again after nearly two decades.