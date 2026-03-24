Mohanlal to star in at least 7 films in 2026

Update on 'L366' and other upcoming projects

L366 brings together writer Ratheesh Ravi, cinematographer Shaji Kumar, and music by Jakes Bejoy. Next up is L367 with Vishnu Mohan, rumored to be a big-budget project.

Mohanlal will also team up with top directors Priyadarshan (for his milestone 100th film), Dileesh Pothan, Sathyan Anthikad, Jude Anthany Joseph, and Jeethu Joseph. Plus, he's adding a major Telugu film to his lineup.

If you can't wait till then, catch him alongside Mammootty in Patriot, hitting theaters April 23!